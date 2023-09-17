Teen wounded, adult dead after separate DC shootings on Saturday

In the District, police say that one man is dead and a teenager wounded after two separate shootings on Saturday afternoon.

Police told WTOP that around 2:51 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Ln. in Southeast, where they found a teenage victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, an unidentified 13-year-old, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower right leg and is currently in stable condition, according to WTOP news partner NBC4.

In a separate incident, police told WTOP that around 3:53 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Rd. in Northeast, where an adult male shooting victim was found. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Victims’ names, potential motives and further details on the shootings have not yet been released. A map of the approximate shooting locations are included below

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and Tarik King contributed to this story.

