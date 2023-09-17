Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Teen wounded, adult dead…

Teen wounded, adult dead after separate DC shootings on Saturday

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 17, 2023, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In the District, police say that one man is dead and a teenager wounded after two separate shootings on Saturday afternoon.

Police told WTOP that around 2:51 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Ln. in Southeast, where they found a teenage victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, an unidentified 13-year-old, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower right leg and is currently in stable condition, according to WTOP news partner NBC4.

In a separate incident, police told WTOP that around 3:53 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Rd. in Northeast, where an adult male shooting victim was found. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Victims’ names, potential motives and further details on the shootings have not yet been released. A map of the approximate shooting locations are included below

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and Tarik King contributed to this story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up