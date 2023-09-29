H Street bar loses liquor license days after deadly shooting

The liquor license for Northeast D.C.'s Cru Lounge has been revoked, following a deadly shooting last weekend.

The Cru Lounge on H Street in Northeast D.C. has had its liquor license revoked after being ordered to shut down by acting D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith, who cited “lax protocols” as the cause behind a shooting last week that left one man dead.

In a letter to the District’s Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board, Smith argued the shooting that occurred over the weekend could be connected to poor safety protocols that allowed a weapon to be “brought into the establishment undetected, [which] raises serious concerns about the security at the establishment.”

Just before midnight on Saturday, a gunman shot and killed 31-year-old Blake Bozeman, while injuring three others, including a security guard, after firing into a group of people. So far, no arrests have been made.

The bar had been ordered to close for 96 hours following the shooting as the board took up the case.

On Thursday, D.C.’s Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration in cooperation with the D.C. Attorney General suspended the license and posted suspension placards on the doors of the establishment.

In a notice served to the bar’s owners, the ABC Board determined the operations “present an imminent danger to the health and safety of the public, mandating summary suspension of the ABC license,” as the bar’s hired security company was not licensed by the District or was a licensed manager or owner present during operating hours.

As well as for a manager “providing false or misleading statements with the intention of … obstructing the investigation.”

Following the suspension, the bar will have the opportunity to request a hearing with the ABC Board.

An attorney for Cru Lounge, Sean Morris, said in an email to WTOP that he “cannot comment at this time,” as the investigation continues.

“The owners of the establishment are saddened by the tragic loss of life and the injuries to their other guests and employees,” Morris wrote.

