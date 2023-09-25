Cuban embassy in DC hit with Molotov cocktails, foreign minister says

Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on a social media post that an individual launched two Molotov cocktails at the embassy. There were no fires or injuries reported.

“The Cuban embassy in the U.S. was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who launched 2 Molotov cocktails,” Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on a social media post. “The staff suffered no harm. Details are being worked out.”

The embassy is located at 2630 16th Street Northwest.

“We were contacted by embassy officials last night around 8:00 that an individual had thrown what would appear to be Molotov cocktails at the building,” U.S. Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to WTOP.

“There were no fires or significant damage when officers responded, and they are currently conducting an investigation to the circumstances of what occurred.”

No one is in custody, according to a statement from a spokesman with the U.S. Secret Service.

In 2020, a man accused of firing dozens of bullets into the Cuban embassy in D.C. was indicted by a federal grand jury. In that case, court records show Alexander Alazo is pursuing an insanity defense in U.S. District Court.

