Amid heat wave, DC to keep some pools, spray parks open past Labor Day

Usually, Labor Day is bittersweet for pool lovers, because it marks the end of the splash season. But D.C. is keeping two pools and more than a dozen splash parks open past Labor Day.

But for those who frequent D.C. pools, there was welcome news Monday: Hearst Pool in Northwest and Oxon Run Pool in Southeast will remain open through Sept. 21, along with several splash parks in the city.

The city made the decision as more very hot days are expected past the holiday weekend, which for many city pools marks the last day of operation for the year.

At Hearst pool, Larry May of D.C., was happy to hear the news about an extended pool season.

“I love it! I love it!” May said.

Added Martha Coe, of D.C.: “If it’s going to be this warm, might as well get some extra pool days.”

Asha Pinkney-Gillus said with inflation and the lack of free activities for D.C. families, having the pool as an option for a few more weeks is a great idea.

“Coming here, it helps with the family budget, helps us be able to keep the kids occupied,” Pinkney-Gillus said.

Ten-year-old Izzy also commented on the city’s decision to give her more pool days.

“I strongly agree!” she said.

She also had an additional request for the city: heated pools. “I think there should definitely be a warmer pool, because the pool is awesome in summer, but (summer) won’t last forever.”

The city is also extending the season for 18 spray parks in the city:

Hillcrest

Takoma

Eastern Market

Columbia Heights

Harrison

Park at LeDroit

Kennedy

Chevy Chase

Guy Mason

Macomb

Lafayette-Pointer

Petworth

Edgewood

Turkey Thicket

Watkins

Fort Davis

Marvin Gaye Park at Division Avenue

Marvin Gaye Rec

