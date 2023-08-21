Woman arrested in double scissor stabbing in Dupont Circle

Police have arrested a woman who randomly attacked two men with scissors in Dupont Circle on Friday night.

Police have arrested a woman who randomly attacked two men with scissors in Dupont Circle on Friday night.

D.C. police announced Monday that they had 35-year-old Mary Nelson Kennedy in custody and had charged her with assault with a dangerous weapon for the attack.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, Nelson Kennedy allegedly stabbed one of the men in the back of the neck.

According to a police report obtained by WTOP, the first victim said he was walking in the 2100 block of P Street when he felt a “heavy punch” in the back of his neck.

The first victim said he then saw Nelson Kennedy approach a man sitting at a bus stop and stab him in the neck before taking off running. The second victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said she was later arrested by a Secret Service officer.

WTOP’s Kate Corliss contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.