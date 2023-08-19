Woman used scissors to stab 2 men in Dupont Circle, police say

A woman has been arrested after D.C. police say she stabbed two men with scissors in Dupont Circle on Friday night.

A woman has been arrested after D.C. police say she stabbed two men with scissors in Dupont Circle on Friday night.

According to a police report obtained by WTOP, the first victim said he was walking in the 2100 block of P Street in Northwest around 7:30 p.m. when he felt a “heavy punch” in the back of his neck. He turned around and saw the woman walking away from him and toward another man, who was sitting at a bus stop.

That’s when the woman stabbed the second victim in the neck, the first victim told police. After that, he reported, she took off running.

Police said the woman was later arrested by a Secret Service officer. She has been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, but has not yet been publicly identified.

NBC4 reported that both men are expected to survive their injuries, with the first victim being treated at the scene and the second being treated at a local hospital.

Below is a map of the area where police say the stabbing took place.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.