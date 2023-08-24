‘Pinning ceremony’ celebrates success in DC job development program

Dozens of District residents were recognized and celebrated Thursday after successfully completing a program through the group #LetsWorkDC.

Dozens of D.C. residents were recognized and celebrated Thursday after successfully completing a program through the group #LetsWorkDC, which gave them formal hotel and lodging training, preparing them for a future in the hospitality industry.

Nearly 70 people graduated from the program during a “pinning ceremony” in Southeast D.C. and received pins that show they have the experience needed to move forward with a career.

“When people see that, they’ll understand that you went through hours of training on how to have distinctive customer service,” said program administrator Glenda Lee.

In order to receive a pin, program participants have to undergo 240 hours of “experiential learning” in the hospitality industry. The program is specifically geared toward residents in Wards 7 and 8 in D.C. who are often overlooked for that type of education, according to Lee.

“We break down, jump over or just blow up those things that are in the way of success,” Lee said.

Thomas Penny took the stage and spoke to the graduates. As president of Donohoe Hospitality, Penny leads one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the D.C. region.

“The hotel industry is to D.C. what Disney is to Orlando,” Penny said. “This is what we are, so I just want to encourage you all to lean into it and make the most of it.”

The #LetsWorkDC program is an effort aimed at providing comprehensive training and development opportunities for individuals seeking to establish a career in hospitality.

“With over 40 years of expertise between us, you’ll learn from hospitality leaders who’ve been in your shoes,” according to the program’s website. “We understand operations, management, marketing, even ownership of hospitality and tourism businesses.”

Program leaders say they have “faced many of the challenges and choices that you may encounter.”

“We coach you through customer service certification while showing you how to use talents and skills that you already have to launch careers that you really want,” according to the website.

