DC’s Northwest Little League falls just short on road to Little League World Series

August 11, 2023, 5:48 PM

The Little League team representing Washington, D.C., just missed out on a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the Little League World Series, after losing to Pennsylvania in the mid-Atlantic regional championship.

Media, Pennsylvania, beat Northwest Little League 2-0, on a walk-off, two-run home run in extra innings Friday. It was Media’s first hit of the game, but it was enough to come out on top in the tense, seven-inning pitcher’s duel.

Starting pitcher Grayson Liddle put up a valiant effort for Northwest, pitching five no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts.

Northwest knocked off Delaware twice during the regional tournament on its way to the loss in the championship game, its second loss against Pennsylvania during the regional. No D.C. league has ever made it to the Little League World Series, according to Capitol City Little League.

The Little League World Series in Williamsport begins Aug. 16.

 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

