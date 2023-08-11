DC’s Northwest Little League falls just short on road to Little League World Series

The Little League team representing Washington, D.C., just missed out on a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the Little League World Series, after losing to Pennsylvania in the mid-Atlantic regional championship.

Media, Pennsylvania, beat Northwest Little League 2-0, on a walk-off, two-run home run in extra innings Friday. It was Media’s first hit of the game, but it was enough to come out on top in the tense, seven-inning pitcher’s duel.

Starting pitcher Grayson Liddle put up a valiant effort for Northwest, pitching five no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts.

Northwest knocked off Delaware twice during the regional tournament on its way to the loss in the championship game, its second loss against Pennsylvania during the regional. No D.C. league has ever made it to the Little League World Series, according to Capitol City Little League.

The Little League World Series in Williamsport begins Aug. 16.

