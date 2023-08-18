DC’s attorney general, federal investigators looking into criminal charges against Falcicchio

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb's office and federal investigators are looking into John Falcicchio, a former aide to the city’s mayor a source close to the investigation tells WTOP.

The source said it is part of a probe to see if Falcicchio should face criminal charges in connection to the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The work by investigators, which was first reported by Washington City Paper, comes after the city released two separate reports which found the former Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff sexually harassed two female District employees.

The probe conducted by the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, concluded Falcicchio “more likely than not” sexually harassed the employee in violation of the mayor’s order regarding sexual harassment and the D.C. Human Rights Act.

According to the source, the two women who filed complaints against Falcicchio have been questioned already by investigators with the OAG. The attorney general’s public safety division has the authority to prosecute some misdemeanor crimes.

The Department of Justice and FBI are also asking questions about the situation surrounding Falcicchio, the source told WTOP.

The D.C. OAG declined to comment. Also not commenting is the office of attorneys Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin, the attorneys representing the two women who were at the center of the two reports.

Falcicchio has not publicly addressed the allegations and, according to a summary of the reports, backed out of an interview on April 12 with the mayor’s office’s investigator, declining to respond to the allegations.

WTOP has reached out to the Mayor and the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel for comment.

