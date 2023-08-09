DC police chief shares efforts to curb rise in violence, improve policing

D.C. leaders gathered in Brookland on Tuesday night to discuss the rise of violent crime across the city, hoping to reassure residents that law enforcement is working hard to address community concerns.

At the meeting, acting Police Chief Pamela Smith pleaded with community members.

“Hang in there with us a little bit longer, we are doing the best we can with what we have,” she said to a crowded gymnasium of residents.

The District has seen 161 homicides in 2023 so far — a 28% increase compared to the same period last year. If the city reaches 200 homicides, it will be for the third year in a row.

There has also been a 4% increase in assaults with dangerous weapons across the city, according to police data.

This past weekend, three people were killed in a shooting in Adams Morgan and three others were shot dead in Southeast D.C.

The Brookland neighborhood has also seen a wave of violent crime this summer, including two separate July homicides at Catholic University’s campus that killed a man near the school’s bookstore and a teacher visiting D.C. from Kentucky.

Smith said much of the city’s crime has been taking place late at night, pointing out her decision to reposition the robbery suppression team to the Brookland area and to increase patrols.

“Officers will be a lot more visible,” she said, making clear that fighting crime is a collaborative effort that requires community members to step up as police continue work. “We’ve already seen a reduction in our robberies citywide. We are coming up with a plan to ensure we are providing an ‘all of government’ approach to public safety.”

Smith said the robbery suppression team has resulted in a 43% decrease in robberies and carjackings, many of which are committed by juveniles. Since the program launched, 43 youth were arrested and last week, Smith says that number dropped to 13 arrests. “The plan that we have is working,” she added.

Residents shared questions with law enforcement and asked about traffic violence, a serious problem plaguing residents in Wards 5, 7 and 8.

Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker said the council has passed measures to increase enforcement.

More legislation is in the works, he said, “and we are trying to cut down on reckless drivers who cut through our neighborhoods who are primarily Maryland and Virginia drivers.” Residents applauded that comment.

“Quite frankly, we’re not doing enough about it and that is a top priority,” Parker said.

Smith said Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoints are underway and, every other week, police are reviewing areas that may present serious safety concerns. She added that the checkpoints will be relocated every two weeks.

“We will continue to do that as time goes on,” said Smith.

City leaders were also asked about the District’s crime lab and when it would be reaccredited. Parker says the District is outsourcing the work as it prepares for reaccreditation this coming fall.

City leaders pointed out efforts to incentivize more officers to join the D.C. police department, an effort to get more officers on the street, including a $25,000 signing bonus.

Smith said more face-to-face efforts are being made across the district, outside of the city and at local universities and colleges. She added the department is specifically targeting women, with plans to see recruits classes be made up of 30% women by 2030.