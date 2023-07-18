Catholic University asks to meet with DC police over recent increase in crime near campus

A man is dead after being shot near Catholic University's campus in Northeast D.C. on Monday night.

A man is dead after being shot near Catholic University’s bookstore in Northeast D.C. on Monday night, and the school wants a meeting with police to talk about the uptick in crime near campus.

The most recent shooting happened around 10 p.m. at 7th and Monroe Streets, D.C. police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

It isn’t publicly known if the man who was shot has any relation to the university.

Police are currently searching for a suspect.

This is the third shooting on or near a college campus in the D.C. region in the past three weeks.

Earlier this month, a Kentucky teacher was shot and killed during what police said was a robbery attempt on Catholic’s campus.

A construction worker was killed on Howard University’s campus last week during another robbery attempt.

Here’s a map of where police said Sunday night’s shooting happened:

The university said in a statement that the increase in violent crime near its campus a “critical issue that requires serious attention.”

School officials said they have asked for emergency meetings with D.C. police to address their concerns about the crimes that have happened in the area of the school, including one that happened on July 13, when a recent Catholic University graduate was assaulted by a group of people while walking from the Metro toward his apartment.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

