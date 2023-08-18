DC man arrested in string of sexual assaults 1 day after release in ongoing case

Christopher Sharp, 31, of D.C., who was on release in a pending misdemeanor sexual abuse case, has since been charged with a string of sexual assaults in the Golden Triangle area.

A D.C. man is suspected of committing a string of sexual assaults against three separate strangers in the Golden Triangle area just one day after being released in a pending misdemeanor case also involving sexual abuse.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release that 31-year-old Christopher Sharp has been charged with assault with intent to commit first degree sexual abuse, kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual abuse in the most recent offenses, which all took place in the span of 15 minutes.

Court documents said that on Tuesday, Sharp was leaving the George Washington University Hospital at approximately 9:40 a.m. when he encountered an person near the exit. Sharp is accused of hitting that person on the buttocks. He walked past another person around 9:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of K Street in Northwest and is accused of grabbing that person’s buttocks.

At approximately 9:55 a.m. near the intersection of 19th and Eye streets in Northwest, Sharp is alleged to have approached a third person from behind, touched her vagina and lifted her into the air before pinning her on the ground and attempting to sexually assault her further.

Sharp will be detained until his preliminary hearing on Aug. 22, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sharp’s initial sexual abuse case involved three additional, separate victims, a release said.

NBC4 reported that Sharp was being treated at the hospital following a court appearance for the first three offenses that took place on Sunday morning in D.C.’s Palisades neighborhood and on Massachusetts Ave. in Northwest, before he began the second string of assaults.

