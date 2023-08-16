16 displaced by Northwest DC apartment fire

Officials in the District said 16 people are out of their homes after a fire at a three-story apartment building.

When first responders arrived, the three-story apartment building appeared to have flames showing through the third floor. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS)

The fire began just after 12 p.m. at an apartment building in the 5000 block of First Street in Northwest near New Hampshire Avenue. There are no reported injuries.

When first responders arrived, the three-story apartment building appeared to have flames showing through the third floor.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said several residents, including four children and two pet cats, will have to find another place to stay after the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of Community Relations and Services is working with the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region to assist impacted residents.

Update: Working Fire — 5000 Block of First Street NW — 12 adults, 4 children, and 2 cats displaced due to fire and water damage. @RedCrossNCGC and @DCMOCRS assisting impacted residents. No injuries as a result of this incident. Units going through firefighter decon/rehab. pic.twitter.com/OBpH8oCt1l — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 20, 2023

A map of the approximate area where the fire broke out is below.

WTOP’s Rich Hunter contributed to this report.

