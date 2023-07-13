Police identify Md. man killed in shooting on Howard University campus, seek help locating suspect’s vehicle

A man is dead after being shot during an attempted robbery on the Howard University campus, Thursday morning, D.C. police say.

There is no active threat to the university or its students, Cmdr. James Boteler said during a news conference.

It happened near the intersection of 6th and Bryant streets NW, just outside of Howard University Hospital. Police believe the shooting was the result of an armed robbery gone bad, according to Boteler.

When officers responded to the call just after 6 a.m. Thursday, they found a construction worker laying on the sidewalk near the hospital. The man was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound, where he later died.

The victim was identified as Rafael Adolfo Gomez, 34, from Beltsville, Maryland.

There was no word on suspects, but D.C. police have asked the public to look out for a white Nissan SUV last seen traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue. The vehicle was last seen with Maryland tags 5EW6340. Images captured from surveillance video show the vehicle.

It isn’t publicly known if anything was taken from Gomez. He had no affiliation with Howard University, a spokesperson with the school told WTOP.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be sent to the department’s tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

WTOP’s John Domen and Kate Corliss contributed to this report.



