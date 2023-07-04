DC program provides free summer meals to students

Education officials in D.C. say they don't expect hunger to have any days off this summer — students will have access to free meals at over 100 sites while school is out.

The D.C. Youth Meals Program will be giving out the food to students ages 18 and younger until Aug. 27. No application or proof of identification is needed, according to a news release from D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

The hope is that these meals will help students receive the nutrition they need while on summer break, according to the news release.

The meal sites will be located at schools and recreation centers in all eight wards. You can look up where to find your closest meal site online.

Meals that come from the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program aren’t available to most students when school is out, and some kids might miss out on food, according D.C. education officials. The D.C. Youth Meals Program aims to combat this “hunger gap.”

Over 6.6 million summer meals were distributed by the program to kids in the District since 2012, according to the D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

