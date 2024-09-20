Live Radio
Woman seriously injured after gas explosion in Northwest DC apartment building

Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

September 20, 2024, 1:20 PM

Fire crews observing the D.C. apartment building that had a gas explosion on Sept. 20, 2024. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Items were taken out of the apartment building following the gas explosion. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Fire crews at a news conference after the gas explosion in a Northwest D.C. apartment on Sept. 20, 2024. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
A gas explosion in a D.C. apartment building left a woman seriously injured Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., D.C. firefighters responded to the third floor of a four-story apartment building near the intersection of Columbia Road and Harvard Court in the Columbia Heights section in Northwest after reports of a gas explosion.

A woman inside the apartment was seriously injured and had to be hospitalized, authorities said.

The building was evacuated and all gas lines were secured.

Later Friday, officials said investigators had determined the blast was an accidental gas explosion.

Below is a map of the area where the gas explosion took place:

Map of location of DC apartment gas explosion
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Ana Golden

Ana Golden is an Associate Producer for WTOP. Ana attended Emerson College and studied Journalism and Political Communication. While at Emerson, she worked as an associate producer for her school’s TV station, interned on senate and gubernatorial campaigns, and worked as a news anchor on 88.9 WER.

ana.golden@wtop.com

