DC police officer guilty of sexually abusing 9-year-old girl for 2 years

A D.C. police officer accused of sexually abusing a young girl, beginning when she was 9-years-old, was found guilty on Tuesday of multiple counts of child abuse.

Charles Johnson, 29, a D.C. resident, was convicted after prosecutors argued he had sexually abused a young girl who lived in the same home. The girl turned 10 over the period of time when the assaults took place, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Johnson knew the young girl and “took advantage of occasions when he was left in a position of supervision and care over her,” according to evidence presented during the trial.

Johnson joined D.C. police in 2019 and was placed on administrative leave from his First District assignment after being arrested last summer. A spokesperson for the police department said Johnson is “currently suspended without pay pending termination.”

Evidence presented at trial showed that between November 2019 and September 2021, “Johnson subjected the child to sexual acts and repeatedly forced her to perform sexual acts on him,” according to the news release.

Johnson was found guilty on all charges, which included multiple counts of first degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, multiple counts of first degree sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances and assault.

He is due to be sentenced in October and faces the possibility of life imprisonment without the opportunity of release and, if released, would be required to register as a sex offender.

