RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Washington, DC News » DC officer arrested on…

DC officer arrested on child sex abuse charges

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 14, 2022, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police said one of its officers was arrested on allegations of sexual abuse of a young woman in the District.

Northwest D.C. resident Charles Johnson II, 29, was charged with the sexual abuse of a young female “on multiple occasions in Washington, D.C. between January 2020 and September 2021.”

Johnson was arrested Thursday on charges of two counts of first-degree child sex abuse, according to a release from the department.

The officer joined D.C. police in 2019 and has been placed on administrative leave from his First District assignment.

WTOP has reached out to the department for information on the allegations.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

White House wants agencies to increase, improve collection of LGBTQ data

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up