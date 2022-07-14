DC officer arrested on child sex abuse charges

D.C. Police said one of its officers was arrested on allegations of sexual abuse of a young woman in the District.

Northwest D.C. resident Charles Johnson II, 29, was charged with the sexual abuse of a young female “on multiple occasions in Washington, D.C. between January 2020 and September 2021.”

Johnson was arrested Thursday on charges of two counts of first-degree child sex abuse, according to a release from the department.

The officer joined D.C. police in 2019 and has been placed on administrative leave from his First District assignment.

WTOP has reached out to the department for information on the allegations.

This is a developing story.