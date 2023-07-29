Live Radio
DC man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

July 29, 2023

A D.C. man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a child, according to a news release from the District’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mikeale Frazier, 24, is also subject to 10 years of supervised release after his prison term.

Frazier pleaded guilty to first degree child sexual abuse in October 2022. According to the news release, he sexually abused a 14-year-old child for about six months, even continuing after a relative of the victim told him to stay away from her.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Frazier also took a video of the abuse.

Frazier was arrested in June 2021 and has been in police custody since.

