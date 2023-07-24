DC launches mobile clinic to install security updates for theft-prone Hyundai cars

Software updates to activate an “ignition kill” feature will be installed by Hyundai technicians free of charge in less than an hour. The clinic begins Thursday through Monday at the Lot 8 parking lot at RFK Stadium.

Jocelyn Gebhardt lives along the H Street corridor in D.C. where she used to park her 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

That is until she woke up over the weekend and discovered her vehicle was gone.

“I was looking around thinking maybe I parked in the wrong spot,” she told WTOP. “I looked down and saw there was glass in the street. And I was like, ‘Yep, it definitely got stolen.'”

To add to her frustration, Gebhardt said she had appointment for Saturday morning — the day after her car ended up being stolen — to have an anti-theft software update installed at her car dealership.

The theft of Gebhardt’s car is just one of the most recent in a wave of thefts involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles that officials said are prone to being stolen owing to easily-bypassed ignition switches.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District is joining forces with Hyundai Motor Company to launch an anti-theft mobile clinic for Hyundai owners to easily upgrade their vehicles with the latest anti-theft software updates.

Software updates to activate an “ignition kill” feature will be installed by Hyundai technicians free of charge in less than an hour. The clinic opens Thursday, July 27, through Monday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The installations will take place at the RFK Stadium Parking Lot 8 with no appointment necessary.

“We are encouraging all eligible DC residents to take advantage of this free software upgrade,” Bowser said in a statement. “We know that having your car stolen can be a frustrating, stressful, and costly experience. Earlier this year, we started distributing free wheel locks at our MPD district stations, and installing this anti-theft software is one more way for residents to protect their vehicles.”

Residents with a Hyundai car that fits one of the makes and models below will be eligible to receive the free anti-theft technology installation:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

