Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC brewery treats fans…

DC brewery treats fans to specialty drinks ahead of Barbie, Oppenheimer premiere

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 19, 2023, 8:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The specialty beers at Hellbender Brewing Company (Courtesy Hellbender)

Some of the summer’s most anticipated movies hit theaters this Friday, and a D.C. brewery is serving up something special to mark the occasion.

Hellbender Brewing Company has come up with two new beers for fans of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The “Beerbie” features hints of orange peel and pomegranate in all its pink glory, while the “Hoppenheimer IPA” is dry-hopped and will feature some delicious fruit flavors.

“It’s a lot of fun and it gets people in to try the beers,” says L.T. Goodluck, the brewer who worked alongside owner Ben Evans to make it happen.

Goodluck said patrons can grab some to go, and he expects the drinks and movies to be a hit.

“I even have a Barbie lunchbox and thermos reserved for myself. We’re here, and they should come up and see us,” said Goodluck.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up