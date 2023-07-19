DC brewery treats fans to specialty drinks ahead of Barbie, Oppenheimer premiere

Some of the summer's most anticipated movies hit theaters this Friday, and a D.C. brewery is serving up something special to mark the occasion.

Some of the summer’s most anticipated movies hit theaters this Friday, and a D.C. brewery is serving up something special to mark the occasion.

Hellbender Brewing Company has come up with two new beers for fans of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The “Beerbie” features hints of orange peel and pomegranate in all its pink glory, while the “Hoppenheimer IPA” is dry-hopped and will feature some delicious fruit flavors.

“It’s a lot of fun and it gets people in to try the beers,” says L.T. Goodluck, the brewer who worked alongside owner Ben Evans to make it happen.

Goodluck said patrons can grab some to go, and he expects the drinks and movies to be a hit.

“I even have a Barbie lunchbox and thermos reserved for myself. We’re here, and they should come up and see us,” said Goodluck.

