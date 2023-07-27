‘Chic picnic’ Dîner en Blanc returns to DC

If you are looking for an excuse to wear your best white clothes after Labor Day, you're in luck.

Dîner en Blanc is returning to the District on Sept. 9.

The event, described as a “chic picnic” with an all-white dress code, is held annually in various cities worldwide — at secret locations, which are only shared with ticket-holding guests shortly before they begins.

This year’s D.C. festivity will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at an undisclosed outdoor venue, with live entertainers and musicians performing one-on-one to tables throughout the night.

“In the past, there has been a rush to dine, and then move,” said Kaitlin Latonick, partner of The Davis Group and co-producer of Washington’s Dîner en Blanc, in a news release. “This year the entertainment will come to our guests — it’s an exciting change for us.”

According to Linda Davis, president of The Davis Group and event co-producer, this year’s Dîner en Blanc aims to honor the “organic roots” of the celebration, which dates back to Paris in 1988.

“We are seeking to bring culture and the true Paris concept back with an elevated experience that highlights performances by multiple entertainers, which allows the guests to commune with their neighbors and get to know people on a more intimate level,” Davis said.

The last time the event came to D.C. was in 2021, when it was held on lower Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Guests should plan to bring their own food, wine, tables and seating.

Tickets cost $52 (plus a $14 annual membership fee) and are sold in three phases: Phase One is for members who have previously attended a Dîner en Blanc event, Phase Two is for members’ guests and sponsors and Phase Three is for the general public.

The ticket sale phases will not open until the beginning of August, but anybody interested in registering for the event’s waiting list can do so here.

