3 employees injured after CAVA restaurant catches fire in Northwest DC

Three employees were injured when a CAVA restaurant in Northwest D.C. caught fire Sunday night, according to officials.

The restaurant that caught fire is in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

Employees were “in the process of cooking,” when the kitchen caught fire around 8:45 p.m., Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the department, told WTOP.

The flames were quickly contained by the one-story restaurant’s extinguishing system, Maggiolo said.

“It worked like it was supposed to and we are fortunate that more people were not seriously hurt,” Maggiolo said.

Three employees were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

No customers were hurt in the incident, Maggiolo said.

Below is a map of where the restaurant is located:

