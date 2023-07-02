Live Radio
2 in critical condition after near-drowning at DC pool

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 13, 2023, 11:23 PM

A man and a woman are in critical condition after nearly drowning at a pool in Northeast D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

First responders showed up to Theodore Hagans outdoor pool just after 5 p.m. Thursday for the report of a drowning. D.C. police officers and parks and recreation workers were already on the scene providing emergency care for the man and the woman when D.C. Fire and EMS said they arrived and took over.

Both the man and the woman were resuscitated and flown to the hospital in critical condition. D.C. police and the city’s parks and recreation department are investigating.

Below is a map of where the incident happened:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

