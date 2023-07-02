2 in critical condition after near-drowning at DC pool

A man and a woman are in critical condition after nearly drowning at Theodore Hagans pool in Northeast D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

First responders showed up to Theodore Hagans outdoor pool just after 5 p.m. Thursday for the report of a drowning. D.C. police officers and parks and recreation workers were already on the scene providing emergency care for the man and the woman when D.C. Fire and EMS said they arrived and took over.

Both the man and the woman were resuscitated and flown to the hospital in critical condition. D.C. police and the city’s parks and recreation department are investigating.

Below is a map of where the incident happened:

