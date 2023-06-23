Military hikes aim to create connection, highlight suicide prevention

Hikes planned for this weekend across the nation, including D.C., aim to connect U.S. military members and prevent suicide.

Tens of thousands of military members have gathered over the years for the Irreverent Warriors silkies hikes.

“Our mission statement is very clear, we bring veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide,” said hike coordinator Matt Johnson with the D.C. chapter of Irreverent Warriors, a nonprofit organization that works to combat veteran suicide.

Saturday’s hike, which begins by the Navy Yard Metro station, is one of 90 taking place across the country. Each one is between four and 10 miles, paced at two to three miles per hour.

Johnson said there have been nearly 30,000 confirmed military suicides so far, and the eight-mile hike is about creating connections — without the competition.

“We need to be there to take care of our own, and this is one way that we do that,” Johnson said.

Veterans, active duty, National Guard and reservists who participate are encouraged to wear silkies — military short-shorts that Johnson said keeps the event fun. “When everyone’s running around in short-shorts, you can’t help but smile. We want to break the ice and make everyone feel welcome.”

The votes are in….D.C. hike is going to be a blast! Definitely hoping for sun and no storming. 😉

Sign up, make sure you’re a part of that local community. See you June 24!!https://t.co/4ZkKGCS76o#washingtondc #abrahamlincoln #flyers #nightvisiongoggles #IrreverentWarriors pic.twitter.com/PxLCdvHXol — Irreverent Warriors (@IWnational) June 6, 2023

Registration information about Saturday’s event can be found on the Irreverent Warriors’ website.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

