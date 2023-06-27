H Street roof deck fire hospitalizes firefighter

A fire that broke out on the rooftop deck of a three-story building at the corner of H Street NE and 14th Street NE Tuesday morning is now "under control," according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

DC Fire and EMS respond to fire near corner of H Street NE and 14th Street NE. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

A firefighter has been hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury, according to the fire department. No other injuries were reported.

The fire started at around 10:30 a.m.

Twenty units with more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire department confirmed that the flames have not spread into adjacent buildings, and crews are currently “hitting small hotspots.”

The fire department described the building as “vacant,” and there is no word yet on what might have caused the fire.

2 Alarm Fire 1300 block H St NE. Considerable fire on arrival roof 3 story building with some extension to adjacent structure. Aggressive firefighting efforts have knocked down the fire. Working to cut off any further extension. No injuries reported. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/qbFf8pgSlr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 27, 2023

Videos posted to Twitter showed users’ views of the smoke from various neighborhoods in the area, including Judiciary Square, Anacostia and Arlington, Virginia.

Below is a map of the fire’s approximate location.

