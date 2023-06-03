DC property manager accused of pepper spraying resident over apartment complaints

A District woman said she was pepper sprayed by a property manager at her apartment complex Friday morning.

It happened at the 1841 Columbia Road apartment building in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in Northwest D.C.

According to the police report, the man ran away and the victim, Christine Corbin, was taken to the hospital.

“I could not open my eyes for two hours,” Corbin told NBC Washington. “I got hauled off in an ambulance and I was in Georgetown Hospital for two hours. My arms are still burning.”

Corbin used her phone to record the interaction with the assistant property manager when she went to complain about someone removing announcements notifying residents that she and others were trying to form a tenants association in the building.

The video shows the man grab something and spray at Corbin, who is then heard shouting “I just got pepper sprayed.”

Authorities said they intend to charge the assistant property manager with assault. He hasn’t been arrested at this time.

Corbin and other residents at the building complained to the apartment complex about dayslong water shutoffs related to plumbing updates.

UIP Property Management said in a statement to NBC4, “We are sorry to learn of the episode at one our properties today, and we are cooperating with authorities investigating. There has been, and is planned, noticed work ongoing at the property, to update the plumbing system. All residents have been noticed and have been cooperating.”

