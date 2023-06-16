Brother, sister to serve years in prison for selling fentanyl connected to deadly DC overdose

A brother and sister from the D.C. area were sentenced to a combined 14-plus years in prison for selling fentanyl to a woman who died from an overdose, the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. announced Thursday.

Larry Eastman, 23, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison and his sister, 26-year-old D.C. resident Justice Michelle Eastman, was given more than three years behind bars.

The pair was arrested after an investigation into a deadly overdose of a woman in Southeast in April of 2021. Prosecutors said they found texts with Larry Eastman on the woman’s phone from the night before the overdose.

In the texts, the woman asked him for “jammers,” which prosecutors said refers to counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. Larry Eastman directed her to his address in D.C. and requested a payment to a Cash App account registered to his sister, Justice Eastman, according to prosecutors, who said they found communications between the woman and Eastman as far back as September of 2020.

Prosecutors said the woman overdosed another time, in November of 2020, but was revived by paramedics.

When Larry and Justice Eastman were arrested in January of 2022, police seized more fake Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

“Many of the Fentanyl pills being peddled contain fatal doses of the drug,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said in a statement. “Nevertheless, this brother and sister were willing to flood our streets with this poison. Larry Eastman’s actions directly led to the death of a young woman.”

