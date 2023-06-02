2 killed, a 5-year-old injured after 3 separate overnight shootings in DC

Police in D.C. are investigating three separate shootings that killed two people and left a 5-year-old girl injured Wednesday evening.

The first incident happened before 10 p.m. on the 1900 block of 16th Street SE in the Anacostia neighborhood.

According to police, officers found one adult man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Moments later, a woman was killed following a shooting on the 700 block of 19th Street NE near Benning Road.

After receiving reports of a shooting, officers headed to the area and found a woman unconscious with gunshot wounds and not breathing.

She died at the scene. Police said they’re looking for an orange Dodge Charger in relation to the shooting.

Police also responded to the 1200 block of Sumner Road SE in the Anacostia neighborhood and found a 5-year-old girl shot in the ankle.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time for any of the shootings.

