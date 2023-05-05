Two 12-year-old boys accused of carjacking, stealing from drivers

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested by D.C. police this week and are accused of carjacking related crimes. One of them is charged in eight separate instances in which someone's car was stolen.

D.C. police said that string of crimes started March 21 on Elvans Road in Southeast, when the boy jumped out of a vehicle driven by another suspect and assaulted and tried to rob someone. The boy didn’t make off with anything but was charged with assault for that incident.

Then, police said a series of carjackings began the next month. From mid to late April, police said the 12-year-old, along with at least one other suspect in each instance, stole eight different cars at gunpoint in the District. Each alleged carjacking happened in Southeast.

In the span of less than 15 minutes on April 24, the boy is accused of flashing a gun at three sets of people and getting away with two vehicles. In another incident the next day, police said the boy assaulted a driver on Elvans Road and drove away in their car.

The 12-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with each of the nine offenses.

The second boy, also from Southeast, is accused of two robberies and attempting to carjack a driver on Naylor Road. Neither of the boys’ names have been released.