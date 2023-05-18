Live Radio
Police: Teen shot, killed near Roosevelt High in Northwest DC

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com
Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 18, 2023, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Jefferson Luna-Perez, 17 of Northwest D.C. was shot and killed on May 17. (Courtesy Sonia Ferrufino)

A teenage boy has died after being shot in the parking lot of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the boy, identified Thursday as 17-year-old Jefferson Luna-Perez, of Northwest D.C., was shot outside the Petworth high school following an altercation.

Luna-Perez, who was a student at the high school, was taken to a local hospital, where officials attempted lifesaving maneuvers before he died, police said.

At a news conference following the shooting, Assistant Chief of Police for Patrol Services North Morgan Kane said that the boy was shot with a handgun outside of the school. She added that multiple gunshots were heard from inside the school, but it is unknown if there was an exchange of gunfire.

Kane also said police are working with the school’s officers, who were inside the school at the time of the shooting, to review video footage. K-9 units searched the scene for casings and potential additional weapons.

The handgun the teen was shot with was recovered in the parking lot.

Assistant Chief of Police for Patrol Services North Morgan Kane discusses a shooting outside of Theodore Roosevelt High School. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Mayor Muriel Bowser commented on the fatal shooting saying, “We don’t want to see any gun violence in our city, certainly not among our children. We regard our schools as the safest place for our children.”

Several nearby schools were placed on lockdown while police investigated the scene and students were dismissed afterwards, a D.C. Public Schools spokesman said.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

