Police: 4 shot across DC within an hour Friday

Four people were shot in different locations in the span of an hour Friday in the District, according to D.C. police.

Police in D.C. said four people were shot in the span of an hour Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the first shooting around 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 46th Place Southeast, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said they’re looking for a Black Jeep Compass last seen traveling toward Benning Road Southeast.

Fifteen minutes later, police responded to another shooting in the 3700 block of Jay Street Northeast, where they found another man shot. Police said they’re looking for two men who were last seen running southbound from near the scene. One of the men had a slim build and was wearing an all-white jacket.

D.C. police said they responded to the third shooting, shortly after noon, near 15th Street and Good Hope Road Southeast and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers are looking for a black vehicle occupied by four men wearing ski masks that was last seen near Green and Galen streets in Southeast.

The fourth shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Birney Place Southeast. Responding officers found a woman with a graze wound.

D.C. police said there’s no word yet on the extent of the injuries of the victims.

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje contributed to this report.