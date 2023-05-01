Pedestrian struck and killed on I-295 in DC

A man is dead after being struck on Interstate 295 in Southeast D.C. Monday morning, police say.

A man is dead after being struck on Interstate 295 in Southeast D.C. Monday morning, police say.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Malcolm X Avenue and Interstate 495.

A spokesperson with D.C. police told WTOP the man’s car broke down and he pulled over to the shoulder. After getting out of the car, he was struck by another vehicle, which fled the scene.

The man hasn’t been identified.

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours while officials investigated the crash.