Man shot in DC after intervening in attempted scooter robbery

A man is in the hospital after being shot near the busy intersection of 14th and S street in Northwest D.C.

A man is in the hospital after being shot near the busy intersection of 14th and S street in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police said it happened around 7:30 p.m.

Witness saw three teenagers try to take another person’s scooter. When the witness tried to intervene one of the teens shot the man before running away on foot, according to police.

Authorities said the man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Police said they have not found the suspects.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.