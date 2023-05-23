19-year-old man crashes U-Haul into security barrier near White House

Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, Missouri, is facing charges after police investigation indicated he intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at Lafayette Square near the White House Monday night.

A 19-year-old driver is in custody after intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at Lafayette Square near the White House Monday night, a police investigation indicates.

U.S. Park Police identified Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, Missouri, as the driver.

U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that around 9:40 p.m. Monday, a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers at H and 16th streets on the north side of Lafayette Square in D.C.

According to a news release from U.S. Park Police, “preliminary investigation indicates” that Kandula “intentionally crashed into the bollards.”

U.S. Park Police arrested Kandula on multiple charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or member of their family; assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless driving; destruction of federal property; and trespassing.

Authorities did not offer specifics on possible threats made.

Guglielmi confirmed to WTOP that robots were used to search the truck and that a Nazi flag was found inside.

No Secret Service or White House staff were injured, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The nearby Hay Adams and Sofitel hotels have been evacuated as the investigation continues. Roads nearby the site of the crash reopened after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

