Driver injured after tree falls on SUV Saturday night; Wise Rd. in DC remains closed

Part of Wise Road in Northwest D.C. remains closed Monday morning after a tree fell on an SUV Saturday night, leaving the driver injured.
The road has been closed between Beach Drive and Oregon Avenue since the tree fell at around 8 p.m. Saturday night, WTOP Traffic reports.
The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, according to U.S. Park Police. Photos show the tree crushed the hood of the car.
Some roads that remain open as possible workarounds include Maryland Route 410/East-West Highway, 16th Street and Military and Blagden Road.
It isn’t clear when Wise Road will reopen or what caused the tree to fall. Police haven’t identified the driver.
