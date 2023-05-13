MOTHER'S DAY: Helping unhoused mothers | Gift ideas | Celebration ideas | Amtrak's Mother's day discounts
DC man pleads guilty to attempted assault with gun on Metro platform

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

May 13, 2023, 8:19 PM

A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon on Friday, after he threatened a man with a gun on a Metro train platform last June, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Kalil Ameer Xavier Pitts followed a former friend to the Brookland-CUA metro platform on June 9, 2022, and threatened him with a handgun.

Prosecutors said Pitts chased the victim through the station and started a fistfight, punching the victim multiple times. The whole incident was recorded by WMATA’s surveillance system.

Metro Transit Police said they found a loaded handgun and a “ghost rifle” when they searched Pitts’ D.C. apartment a week later.

During the search, police said the weapons “were accessible to two young children under the age of 10.” Pitts wasn’t allowed to possess the firearms due to a prior conviction.

Kalil Pitts also pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, once count of simple assault and one count of criminally negligent storage of a firearm. Pitts could be sentenced to up to 16 years of imprisonment with his combined sentences.

His sentencing will take place on July 28, 2023, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

