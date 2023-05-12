Beat the heat: Select spray parks in DC to open early

Some spray parks across all eight wards in D.C. will open Monday to help residents cool off as temperatures rise, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday.

Summer is starting early in D.C.

The following spray parks will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday:

Columbia Heights Community Center Spray Park (1480 Girard St NW)

Harrison Spray Park (1330 V Street, NW)

Park at LeDroit Spray Park (319 Oakdale Place, NW)

Kennedy Spray Park (1401 7th Street, NW)

Chevy Chase Recreation Center Spray Park (5500 41st Street, NW)

Guy Mason Spray Park (3600 Calvert Street, NW)

Macomb Spray Park (3409 Macomb Street, NW)

Lafayette-Pointer Spray Park (5900 33rd Street, NW)

Petworth Spray Park (801 Taylor Street, NW)

Edgewood Spray Park (301 Franklin Street, NE)

Turkey Thicket Spray Park (1100 Michigan Avenue, NE)

Watkins Spray Park (420 12th St SE)

Fort Davis Spray Park (1400 41st Street, SE)

Marvin Gaye at Division Avenue (Division & Foote Streets SE)

Marvin Gaye Spray Park (15 61st Street, NE)

Fort Greble Recreation Center (Martin Luther King Jr Ave & Elmira St SW)

“We’re excited to announce that the District’s spray parks will open early this year for residents to stay active, have fun, and stay cool,” Bowser said in a news release.

The rest of the city’s spray parks will open Saturday, May 27.

The city also reminded residents that registration for parks and rec’s summer programming starts Tuesday for aquatics and Wednesday for all other programs. Registration opens at noon both days and programming is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are committed to providing ways, especially for our young people, to enjoy the best of DC by providing resources and programming that helps keeps them safe and engaged,” Bowser said. “Summer is just around the corner, and we hope families will take advantage of all the great summer programming available at our recreation centers, our schools, and through our community-based organizations.”