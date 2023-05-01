Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 dogs killed, 1…

2 dogs killed, 1 receiving treatment after DC apartment fire

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 20, 2023, 9:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
“Cinder” is currently receiving treatment at the Veterinary Emergency Group facility on M Street NW. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)
Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter
“Cinder” is currently receiving treatment at the Veterinary Emergency Group facility on M Street NW. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)
Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter
“Cinder” is currently receiving treatment at the Veterinary Emergency Group facility on M Street NW. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)
Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter
A third-floor apartment fire in Northwest D.C. has been put under control. Sadly, two of the dogs removed from the fire were killed in the flames. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)
Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter
A third-floor apartment fire in Northwest D.C. has been put under control. Sadly, two of the dogs removed from the fire were killed in the flames. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)
Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter
A third-floor apartment fire in Northwest D.C. has been put under control. Sadly, two of the dogs removed from the fire were killed in the flames. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)
Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter
(1/6)

DC Fire and EMS officials said one dog is at an emergency center receiving treatment after two other dogs were killed in a Northwest apartment fire on Saturday.

First responders began fighting the blaze after 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of McArthur Boulevard.

Flames in a third-floor apartment were controlled, but not before two dogs were killed. Officials reported no human injuries.

The owner of all three dogs reportedly got home shortly after the fire started and removed each dog. Cinder, the only surviving dog rescued from the building, was transported by volunteer first responders with DC’s Friendship Fire Association.

The Veterinary Emergency Group facility between Foggy Bottom and Dupont Circle is treating Cinder.

No additional information on the surviving dog’s condition have been shared. Investigators said they are working to determine the extent of damage and what caused the fire.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up