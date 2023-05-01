2 dogs killed, 1 receiving treatment after DC apartment fire

DC Fire and EMS officials said a dog is at an emergency center receiving treatment after two others were killed in a Northwest apartment fire on Saturday.

“Cinder” is currently receiving treatment at the Veterinary Emergency Group facility on M Street NW. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter) Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter “Cinder” is currently receiving treatment at the Veterinary Emergency Group facility on M Street NW. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter) Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter “Cinder” is currently receiving treatment at the Veterinary Emergency Group facility on M Street NW. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter) Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter A third-floor apartment fire in Northwest D.C. has been put under control. Sadly, two of the dogs removed from the fire were killed in the flames. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter) Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter A third-floor apartment fire in Northwest D.C. has been put under control. Sadly, two of the dogs removed from the fire were killed in the flames. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter) Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter A third-floor apartment fire in Northwest D.C. has been put under control. Sadly, two of the dogs removed from the fire were killed in the flames. (Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter) Courtesy, DC Fire and EMS via Twitter ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

DC Fire and EMS officials said one dog is at an emergency center receiving treatment after two other dogs were killed in a Northwest apartment fire on Saturday.

First responders began fighting the blaze after 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of McArthur Boulevard.

Flames in a third-floor apartment were controlled, but not before two dogs were killed. Officials reported no human injuries.

The owner of all three dogs reportedly got home shortly after the fire started and removed each dog. Cinder, the only surviving dog rescued from the building, was transported by volunteer first responders with DC’s Friendship Fire Association.

The Veterinary Emergency Group facility between Foggy Bottom and Dupont Circle is treating Cinder.

Update Box Alarm 4500 block McArthur Blvd NW. Fire in 3rd floor apartment under control. Sadly 2 of the dogs we removed are deceased. 3rd has been transported to a vet for emergency treatment. No human injuries reported. Air unit & investigators requested. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/n3dPgJ1sJF — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 20, 2023

No additional information on the surviving dog’s condition have been shared. Investigators said they are working to determine the extent of damage and what caused the fire.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.