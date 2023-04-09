Live Radio
Road closures for IMF meetings, White House Easter Egg Roll

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

April 9, 2023, 8:30 PM

Spring is here, and that means a series of annual events in the District will bring street closures and parking restrictions — including the famous White House egg roll.

Read below for more on what to expect if you’re a downtown D.C. commuter:

2023 IMF and World Bank Spring meetings

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank will host their latest round of bi-annual meetings from Sunday, April 9, to Sunday, April 16. Closures will be in place around their downtown D.C. headquarters, west of the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. on April 9, to 2 p.m. on April 16:

  • H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street NW
  • 19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Avenue NW (south curb only)
  • G Street from 19th Street to 20th Street NW (north curb only)

H Street from 19th to 20th streets NW will be closed to vehicle traffic starting Sunday evening for the duration of the conference.

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 14:

  • H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street NW
  • 19 Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street NW

White House Easter Egg Roll

The yearly White House egg roll will take place on Monday, April 10. The following streets in the vicinity of the White House will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 10:

  • 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to New York Avenue NW

The following streets will closed to traffic during the same hours:

  • 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to H Street NW
  • 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to H Street NW

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

