Man shot outside Capital One Arena

A man was shot outside of the Capital One Arena in downtown D.C. on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Around 7:30 p.m., D.C. police responded to the 600 block of H Street NW near the entrance to the Gallery Place Metro station on reports of a shooting and a suspect feeling the scene on a bike.

WTOP’s news partner 7News confirmed the man who was shot is expected to recover.

The shooting occurred at the same time the Washington Capitals were playing inside the arena in their last game of the season against the New Jersey Devils. Arena owner and Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis recently said the group would be spending more to increase police presence in the area especially on game days to ensure the safety of fans.

H Street between 6th and 7th streets was momentarily blocked to traffic around the time of the shooting due to police and emergency personnel presence but has since reopened.

Police are on the lookout for a man last seen wearing a white T-shirt, bluejeans and traveling on a bicycle. They are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.