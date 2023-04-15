Man accidentally killed by dump truck in Southeast DC, police say

A man was killed in Southeast D.C. when a dump truck accidentally backed over him early Friday morning.

At approximately 5:41 a.m., a dump truck was dropping off an empty dumpster and picking up a full dumpster in an alley in the 1800 block of Q Street, according to D.C. police.

When the truck reversed, police said it struck 27-year-old Joshua Richmond, of no fixed address, who was lying in the middle of the alley.

Richmond was determined by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services to be dead and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.