Lawyer who represented students in DC abuse case now faces child pornography charges

A Florida-based attorney who represented D.C. families during a sex abuse case in 2019 has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to court documents on Mar. 15, investigators with the FBI found Michael Dolce in his West Palm Beach home in bed with a laptop, actively viewing young “prepubescent females” during a search warrant.

A digital forensic analysis done by the FBI found nearly 2,000 images and five videos of child pornography, according to the complaint.

While he lived in Florida, Dolce represented families in the D.C. area in 2019 when they filed a civil lawsuit against the Washington Hebrew Congregation preschool after allegations that a male teacher sexually abused at least eight children.

Dolce was a partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers and Toll and specialized in representing sex crime survivors, according to his recently pulled down biography on the law firm’s web page.

In a statement to WTOP, representatives from Cohen Milstein wrote, “The firm is stunned and saddened by these appalling allegations. Michael Dolce was terminated and is no longer affiliated with the firm. We are focused on attending to the needs of our clients and staff, and continuing to cooperate fully with the investigation.”

Dolce was also known as a political advocate for sex abuse survivors in Florida. He spearheaded advocacy for the end of statute of limitations for child sexual battery cases in the state.

His law firm biography also stated that he is a survivor of child sex abuse.

He faces a charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and a minor who has not attained twelve years of age.

WTOP has reached out to Dolce’s lawyer for comment.