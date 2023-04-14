Former Md. Gov. Hogan, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson among others to speak at American U.’s commencement

Students graduating from American University's Class of 2023 will get the chance to hear from "an unparalleled roster" of speakers such as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan at its graduation commencement ceremonies in May.

In honoring the university’s 60-year anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy’s landmark “A Strategy of Peace” speech, the school announced speakers who have “deep ties” to the area and are cultural and political leaders of our time.

On May 12, the university’s schools of communication and education will hear from Ted Leonsis, the owner of several local professional sports teams and the founder of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. Students from the university’s School of International Service will hear from Alice Albright, CEO of the foreign aid agency Millennium Challenge Corporation.

On May 13, students from the university’s School of Public Affairs will hear from former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The Kogod School of Business will hear from Nasdaq chair and CEO Adena Friedman. The College of Arts and Sciences’ commencement speaker will be Julie Kent, the award-winning artistic director of the Washington Ballet.

On May 20, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will deliver a speech to students of the Washington College of Law.

Last year’s speakers included NFL broadcaster James Brown, bestselling author and economist Dambisa Moyo and World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, among others.

The commencement will be streamed live to the public online.