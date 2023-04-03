Live Radio
DC police search for missing 2-year-old boy

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 3, 2023, 7:50 AM

D.C. police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who they say was kidnapped by his father on Monday.

Two-year-old Keondre Smith was last seen on Chesapeake Street in Southeast around midnight.

Police say Keondre was last seen with his father, Alvin Young, who was driving a black Chevy Tahoe with unknown paper tags. The vehicle has side and rear end damage.

Police describe Keondre as 3 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last wearing a blue and white shirt, bluejeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact D.C. police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

