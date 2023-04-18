Live Radio
DC police catch man who escaped jail during medical treatment

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 18, 2023, 5:00 AM

After more than a month, police have caught a man who escaped DC Jail staff while at a hospital for medical treatment.

D.C. police said they apprehended Kenneth Phillips, 22, on Monday, after he fled Howard University Hospital on foot March 7.

Before his escape, Phillips was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021 on carjacking burglary charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted police in Phillips’ capture.

