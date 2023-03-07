Live Radio
Police looking for man who escaped during medical treatment

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 7, 2023, 11:55 PM

Police are looking for a man who escaped DC Jail staff while at the hospital for medical treatment.

D.C. police are asking for help in finding Kenneth Phillips, 22. He escaped Tuesday morning, around 8:30 a.m., fleeing Howard University Hospital on foot.

Phillips is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds and having a light-brown complexion. Police said in a statement he is wanted for an escape offense. He was previously arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, on carjacking burglary charges.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts should call the police at 202-727-9099.

Kenneth Williams. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

