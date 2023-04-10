Live Radio
DC Health asks residents to play a role in addressing ongoing rodent problem

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

April 10, 2023, 3:55 AM

D.C. leaders are working to address the ongoing rodent problem and are encouraging residents to take steps that will keep critters from coming back to the area.

DC Health’s Rodent and Vector Control Division’s latest rodent control initiative includes citywide outreach, community walks and education efforts. Officials also plan to work with schools and private partners to get the word out.

Officials recommend that residents clean trash cans weekly and the area where containers are kept to prevent rodents from feeding on debris and residue. Residents are also encouraged to keep lids tightly closed at all times, prevent overflowing and repair any damaged cans.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s fiscal year 2024 budget includes $3.4 million to replace every resident’s trash can over the next eight years — a move that is also expected to help keep rodents from feeding on trash.

To file a rodent complaint in the District, contact the Citywide Call Center at 311 and request the report to be connected to DC Health.

