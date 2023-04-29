DC bookworms get to indulge during Independent Bookstore Day

Saturday is the 10th annual Independent Bookstore Day and some local bookstores are celebrating with deals and events.

Book lovers will need to exercise some “shelf” control this Saturday as local independent bookstores celebrate their own holiday.

The 10th annual Independent Bookstore Day has people cracking some spines and getting out with a bookstore “crawl” between Big Planet Comics on U Street in D.C. around to Mahogany Books in Anacostia and back up to Politics and Prose in Chevy Chase.

Seventeen independent stores are taking place in the yearly celebration and the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lost City Books (@lostcitybooks)

You can pick up a “bookstore passport” pocket magazine from Indie Earth, a local group that emphasizes supporting small businesses and the local economy, at Solid State Books on H Street. As you stop by the stores, you can get your passport stamped, and if you complete the tour of at least five stores, you have the chance to win a special prize.

Some bookstores on the crawl are offering other incentives like Lost City Books in Adams Morgan, which will give you a special gift if their shop is the fifth stop marked on your mini passport. Loyalty Bookstore in Petworth is offering 10% off and a discount at a neighboring ice cream shop with proof of book purchase.

Many stores are also holding in-house events like book readings and signings.