Day of Second Chances Job Fair comes to DC this week

A D.C. church and a national nonprofit are partnering up for a job fair that will be all about providing second chances.

The Better Together nonprofit is working with Anacostia River Church to connect jobseekers with employers. The event is aimed at helping anyone facing barriers due to past incarceration, lack of transportation and childcare or homelessness.

Attendees will have access to resources like one-on-one coaching sessions, free haircuts and resume advice. The event will take place across 21 states and nearly half of all attendees who participate in the job fairs organized by the nonprofit will receive job offers on the spot.

“With a network of background-friendly employers and resources available, these events will bring hope and opportunity to those working to achieve independence and financial stability,” said Megan Rose, Better Together’s CEO.

The event will take place at the DC Dream Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.